CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Looking for our new site? Click here WCBS helps […]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]
Filed Under:Barclays Center, Conor McGregor, Local TV, UFC 223

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — The UFC released new video of the melee at the Barclays Center that has superstar fighter Conor McGregor facing charges.

The video gives a close up look of the Thursday night melee that authorities say was instigated by the ultimate fighting champ and his entourage. It led to McGregor facing a judge Friday.

“It was scary, scary for everybody,” witness and UFC fighter Felice Herring said.

The outburst was caught on several cameras, including one by Herring. You can see items being thrown at an occupied bus, causing a window to shatter.

WATCH: New UFC Video Of Brawl At The Barclays Center (Warning: Video May Contain Profanity)

 

“Every single person on the fighter buses, he put our lives in danger,” Herring said.

Three people were injured, forcing the removal of several fights from UFC 223, the biggest card of the year.

“Now that the king of MMA goes and acts like a hoodlum, that does not make the sport of MMA look good right now,” Herring said.

WATCH: TMZ Video Of Brawl At The Barclays Center

McGregor was trying to get at UFC 223 main event fighter Khabib Nurmagomedov because the Russian had been involved in a hotel altercation with fellow fighter Artem Lobov. McGregor tried to stick up for Lobov, a close friend, and apparently loaded a private jet with his best buds and flew to New York to rumble.

UFC President Dana White said Friday he spoke to McGregor via text and the brawler said the confrontation “had to be done.”

“It was probably the worst conversation we ever had,” White told FS1’s “First Things First” on Friday. “We talked yesterday before he turned himself in.

The incident comes after White stripped McGregor of his lightweight title because of inactivity. Following that decision, McGregor took to Twitter in an expletive laden rant.

Some fans have come out in support of the popular fighter.

“It kind of comes with the territory to be at that level, that prestigious,” Frank Acuri said. “You’re gonna have a couple of screws loose.”

UFC officials have taken Thursday’s incident seriously, calling the outburst “unacceptable.” It isn’t clear if, or when, he’ll be welcome back in the ring.

McGregor is charged with assault, criminal mischief, and reckless endangerment. He’s out of jail on bail and is due back in court in June.

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

Bracket Challenge
Download Weather App
Talkers

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch