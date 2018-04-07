NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — The UFC released new video of the melee at the Barclays Center that has superstar fighter Conor McGregor facing charges.

The video gives a close up look of the Thursday night melee that authorities say was instigated by the ultimate fighting champ and his entourage. It led to McGregor facing a judge Friday.

“It was scary, scary for everybody,” witness and UFC fighter Felice Herring said.

The outburst was caught on several cameras, including one by Herring. You can see items being thrown at an occupied bus, causing a window to shatter.

“Every single person on the fighter buses, he put our lives in danger,” Herring said.

Three people were injured, forcing the removal of several fights from UFC 223, the biggest card of the year.

“Now that the king of MMA goes and acts like a hoodlum, that does not make the sport of MMA look good right now,” Herring said.

McGregor was trying to get at UFC 223 main event fighter Khabib Nurmagomedov because the Russian had been involved in a hotel altercation with fellow fighter Artem Lobov. McGregor tried to stick up for Lobov, a close friend, and apparently loaded a private jet with his best buds and flew to New York to rumble.

UFC President Dana White said Friday he spoke to McGregor via text and the brawler said the confrontation “had to be done.”

“It was probably the worst conversation we ever had,” White told FS1’s “First Things First” on Friday. “We talked yesterday before he turned himself in.

The incident comes after White stripped McGregor of his lightweight title because of inactivity. Following that decision, McGregor took to Twitter in an expletive laden rant.

Some fans have come out in support of the popular fighter.

“It kind of comes with the territory to be at that level, that prestigious,” Frank Acuri said. “You’re gonna have a couple of screws loose.”

UFC officials have taken Thursday’s incident seriously, calling the outburst “unacceptable.” It isn’t clear if, or when, he’ll be welcome back in the ring.

McGregor is charged with assault, criminal mischief, and reckless endangerment. He’s out of jail on bail and is due back in court in June.

