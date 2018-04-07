CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
BREAKING: 3 Killed, 20 Hurt After Vehicle Plows Into Crowd In Germany, Local Police Say
BERLIN (CBSNewYork/AP) — Police in the western German city of Muenster say a vehicle has crashed into a crowd there, killing several people and injuring others.

Authorities say the vehicle crashed into a group of people in front of a pub in the city’s historic downtown area, and that the driver shot and killed himself immediately after crashing into the crowd.

At least three people were killed and 20 more injured, according to a spokesperson for the local police.

A spokeswoman for German Chancellor Angela Merkel says “our thoughts are with the victims and their families” of those who were killed and injured.

Spokeswoman Ulrike Demmer on Twitter called the crash Saturday “terrible news.”

The U.S. State Department advises travelers to monitor local media for updates and contact family and loved ones who are travelling in the area.

Dpa reports that a large-scale police operation is underway and that much of the area is cordoned off to the public.

The NYPD Counterterrorism Bureau says they’re closely monitoring the developments in Muenster.

It wasn’t immediately clear if the incident was terror-related. According to the online edition of the Spiegel magazine, German authorities were “assuming” the incident was an attack, although there was no immediate, official confirmation of a motive, the AFP reports. Police also urged people not to spread “speculation” about the incident.

