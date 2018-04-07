BERLIN (CBSNewYork/AP) — Police in the western German city of Muenster say a vehicle has crashed into a crowd there, killing several people and injuring others.

Authorities say the vehicle crashed into a group of people in front of a pub in the city’s historic downtown area, and that the driver shot and killed himself immediately after crashing into the crowd.

"So far we do not know if the shooter shouted anything. No witnesses have said something like that. What we know is that the attacker killed himself right after," journalist Anna Noryskiewicz says https://t.co/wE3EboRJqU pic.twitter.com/55awiwLGjB — CBS News (@CBSNews) April 7, 2018

At least three people were killed and 20 more injured, according to a spokesperson for the local police.

A spokeswoman for German Chancellor Angela Merkel says “our thoughts are with the victims and their families” of those who were killed and injured.

Spokeswoman Ulrike Demmer on Twitter called the crash Saturday “terrible news.”

#Germany: Media reports that a vehicle drove into a crowd of pedestrians in Muenster, resulting in multiple injuries and deaths. Monitor local media for updates and contact family and love ones if traveling in the area. — Travel – State Dept (@TravelGov) April 7, 2018

The U.S. State Department advises travelers to monitor local media for updates and contact family and loved ones who are travelling in the area.

Dpa reports that a large-scale police operation is underway and that much of the area is cordoned off to the public.

The NYPD Counterterrorism Bureau says they’re closely monitoring the developments in Muenster.

We continue to closely monitor the reports of a vehicle crashing into a crowd of people in Muenster, Germany#Kiepenkerl #Münster pic.twitter.com/WmyShlQuD3 — NYPDCounterterrorism (@NYPDCT) April 7, 2018

It wasn’t immediately clear if the incident was terror-related. According to the online edition of the Spiegel magazine, German authorities were “assuming” the incident was an attack, although there was no immediate, official confirmation of a motive, the AFP reports. Police also urged people not to spread “speculation” about the incident.

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)