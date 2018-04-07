NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — Lin-Manuel Miranda thought he had a migraine. It turns out the Broadway star really had shingles.

Miranda tweeted on Thursday that he had been diagnosed with shingles, saying he caught it early and that he had been quarantined from his 8-week-old son.

Hey, cool story

This isn't a migraine, it's shingles!

Caught it early, quarantined away from the baby,

in a Phantom mask til further notice https://t.co/LkH8PvhRWh — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) April 5, 2018

Miranda said he was staying with his parents nearby in Upper Manhattan.

The 38-year-old wrote the book, music and lyrics and starred in the Broadway smash “Hamilton.”

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)