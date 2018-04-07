TARRYTOWN, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – A group of about 100 people who planned to march across the Gov. Mario M. Cuomo Bridge on Saturday found their way blocked by New York State Police.

As CBS2’s Dave Carlin reported, they eventually finished their journey, which made for a traffic nightmare.

It started with a rally in a Tarrytown parking lot near the bridge, with dozens hoping to hit the streets up the ramp and across the span on foot. Organizers called it a Black Women’s March to raise awareness.

“We are not treated equally,” demonstrator Debrah Walker Wilkins told Carlin.

“The main one is really about improved services for black and trans women,” said Vanessa Green.

They said other issues that need to be address include a racial and gender pay gap, profiling and selective enforcement of laws.

New York’s #BlackWomensMarch Crossing a Bridge to Raise Awareness. A Compromise with State Police Got Them on Span, but Not on Foot. @CBSNewYork @DaveCarlinTV pic.twitter.com/hjCjBGFJGA — Dave Carlin (@DaveCarlinTV) April 7, 2018

New York State Police Capt. Geoge Mohl told organizers the march across the three-mile bridge was not allowed.

“There’s no way we can let you on,” he said.

But it began anyway. Then at the ramp, marchers faced a wall of law enforcement.

In the end, the group turned around and accepted a compromise, Carlin reported. A slow-speed car caravan, going 5 mph in one lane only with escorts, went across the span after all.

The ramp shut down, along with some major streets, leaving drivers upset.

“I’m the softball coach for Clarkstown South High School and we have a game, and I’m trying to get to it,” driver Heather Kleinberg said.

“I’m trying to get five miles and it’s going to take two hours,” a man added.

With no one hurt and no arrests, organizers said they achieved their goal of getting exposure and people’s attention.