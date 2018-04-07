CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Looking for our new site? Click here WCBS helps […]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]
BREAKING: Man Dies Of His Injuries Following 4-Alarm Fire At Trump Tower | Current Traffic Conditions
Filed Under:Dave Carlin, Gov. Mario M. Cuomo Bridge, Local TV

TARRYTOWN, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – A group of about 100 people who planned to march across the Gov. Mario M. Cuomo Bridge on Saturday found their way blocked by New York State Police.

As CBS2’s Dave Carlin reported, they eventually finished their journey, which made for a traffic nightmare.

It started with a rally in a Tarrytown parking lot near the bridge, with dozens hoping to hit the streets up the ramp and across the span on foot. Organizers called it a Black Women’s March to raise awareness.

“We are not treated equally,” demonstrator Debrah Walker Wilkins told Carlin.

“The main one is really about improved services for black and trans women,” said Vanessa Green.

They said other issues that need to be address include a racial and gender pay gap, profiling and selective enforcement of laws.

New York State Police Capt. Geoge Mohl told organizers the march across the three-mile bridge was not allowed.

“There’s no way we can let you on,” he said.

But it began anyway. Then at the ramp, marchers faced a wall of law enforcement.

In the end, the group turned around and accepted a compromise, Carlin reported. A slow-speed car caravan, going 5 mph in one lane only with escorts, went across the span after all.

The ramp shut down, along with some major streets, leaving drivers upset.

“I’m the softball coach for Clarkstown South High School and we have a game, and I’m trying to get to it,” driver Heather Kleinberg said.

“I’m trying to get five miles and it’s going to take two hours,” a man added.

With no one hurt and no arrests, organizers said they achieved their goal of getting exposure and people’s attention.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

Bracket Challenge
Download Weather App
Talkers

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch