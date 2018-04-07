NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Heads up, straphangers. The Metropolitan Transportation Authority is carrying out a series of planned repairs and upgrades across the city’s subway system, and that could mean a tough go of it if you’re trying to get around.

Here’s a list of any track changes or adjustments you may run in to, courtesy of the MTA.

2/5 Trains

From 11:45 p.m. Friday, Apr. 6, to 5 a.m. Monday, Apr. 9, 2/3 service will be suspended in Brooklyn due to Fix&Fortify Sandy Recovery Work in the Clark St Tunnel. This project is part of MTA’s ongoing efforts to fix assets damaged during Sandy, and include repairs and rehabilitation of tracks, signals, pump rooms, fire protection system, and power and communication cables.

2/3 trains will not run in Brooklyn. 4 and 5 trains will run local in Brooklyn. Service will not be available at the Clark St and Hoyt St stations. As an alternative, use the nearby Borough Hall and Nevins St 4/5. The last stop for all Brooklyn-bound 4 trains will be Crown Hts-Utica Av. Free shuttle buses will make all station stops between Crown Hts-Utica Av and New Lots Av. Transfer between trains and shuttle buses at Crown Hts-Utica Av. 5 service will be extended to Flatbush Av-Brooklyn College to replace the 2.

2 trains will run between South Ferry and the Bronx, making local stops between Chambers St and 34 St.

3 trains will run between 14 St and Harlem-148 St. Transfer at Atlantic Av-Barclays Ctr or Times Sq N/Q/R, or free out of system transfer between Bowling Green 4/5 and South Ferry 1/2

2/5 Trains

From 11:45 p.m. Friday, Apr. 6, to 5 a.m. Monday, Apr. 9, 2/5 service is suspended between Eastchester-Dyre Av and E 180 St due to track replacement. 2 trains will run between South Ferry and E 180 St/Wakefield-241 St. 5 trains will run between Flatbush Av-Brooklyn College and 149 St-Grand Concourse/Wakefield-241 St. Buses will run between Eastchester-Dyre Av and E 180 St. Transfer between buses and trains at E 180 St.

From 4:45 a.m. to 10 a.m. Sunday, Apr 8, 5 service is suspended in both directions between Eastchester-Dyre Av and 149 St-Grand Concourse due to track maintenance. 2 trains will run between South Ferry and Wakefield-241 St. 5 trains will run between Flatbush Av-Brooklyn College and 149 St-Grand Concourse. Transfer between 2 and 5 trains at 149 St-Grand Concourse and/or between 2 trains and shuttle buses at E 180 St.

4 Train

From 4:30 a.m. Saturday, Apr. 7 to 10 p.m. Sunday, Apr 8, 4 service is suspended in both directions between Crown Hts-Utica Av and New Lots Av due to track replacement. Free shuttle buses will make all station stops between Crown Hts-Utica Av and New Lots Av. Transfer between trains and shuttle buses at Crown Hts-Utica Av.

From 10 p.m. Friday, Apr. 6, to 5 a.m. Monday, Apr. 9, 4 trains run local in both directions between Grand Central-42 St and 125 St due to track replacement. Beginning 12:01 a.m. Saturday, Apr. 7, 4 trains run local in both directions between Brooklyn Bridge-City Hall and 125 St.

4/5 Trains

From 11:45 p.m. Friday, Apr. 6, to 5 a.m. Monday, Apr. 9, 4/5 trains will run local in Brooklyn and make 23 station stops due to Fix&Fortify Sandy Recovery Work in the Clark St Tunnel. The last stop for all Brooklyn-bound 4 trains will be Crown Hts-Utica Av. Free shuttle buses will make all station stops between Crown Hts-Utica Av and New Lots Av. Transfer between trains and shuttle buses at Crown Hts-Utica Av. 5 service is extended to Flatbush Av-Brooklyn College. A free out-of-system transfer is available between Bowling Green 4/5 and South Ferry 1/2 stations.

5 Train

From 10 p.m. Friday, Apr. 6, to 5 a.m. Monday, Apr. 9, 5 trains run local in both directions between Grand Central-42 St and 125 St due to track replacement.

6 Train

From 9:45 p.m. Friday, Apr. 6, to 5 a.m. Monday, Apr. 9, Brooklyn Bridge-City Hall bound 6 trains run express from Parkchester to 3 Av-138 St due to drain cleaning as part of the Subway Action Plan. Use a Pelham Bay Park-bound 6 to complete your trip. Transfer at 3 Av-138 St, Hunts Point Av, or Parkchester.

7 Train

From 12:15 a.m. Saturday, Apr. 7, to 4:30 a.m. Monday, Apr. 9, 7 service is suspended in both directions between 34 St-Hudson Yards and Queensboro Plaza due to signal modernization and track maintenance. 7 service will operate between Main St and Queensboro Plaza. Use the E/F/N or W for service between Manhattan and Queens. Transfer at Queensboro Plaza 7/N/W or 74 St-Roosevelt Av 7/E/F. Free shuttle buses will run between 34 St-Hudson Yards and Times Sq-42 St, and between Queensboro Plaza and Vernon Blvd-Jackson Av. As a reminder, W trains run days/evenings, and the 42 Street S Shuttle will run overnight.

A Train

From 9:45 p.m. Friday, Apr. 6, to 5 a.m. Monday, Apr. 9, downtown A trains skip 155 St and 135 St due to track replacement. Use an uptown A local to complete your trip. Transfer at 125 St, 145 St, or 168 St.

From 10 p.m. Friday, Apr. 6, to 5 a.m. Monday, Apr. 9, A trains run local in both directions between Canal St and 59 St-Columbus Circle due to communications improvements. Uptown A trains stop at 135 St and 155 St.

A/C Trains

At all times until Fall 2018 A/C trains skip 163 St-Amsterdam Av in both directions due to MTA’s Enhanced Station Initiative project. When this project is completed, customers will benefit from structural and safety repairs and improved features, such as a reconfigured mezzanine area including new glass barriers, LED lighting throughout the station for increased light and transparency, waterproofing, new security cameras, and enhanced signage for easier navigation including digital, real-time service change and train and bus arrival information. For alternate service during this closure, use the nearby 168 St A/C, 155 St A/C, or 157 St 1 instead. Use M3, M100 or M101 buses and transfer to the A/C at 168 St or 155 St with MetroCard. Need to transfer to another bus? Ask the M3, M100 or M101 driver for a MetroCard Bus Transfer which is valid on your next local bus ride within two hours. On your return trip, ask the station agent at 168 St or 155 St for a transfer to the bus.

From 9:45 p.m. Friday, Apr. 6, to 5 a.m. Monday, Apr. 9, uptown A/C trains run express from 59 St-Columbus Circle to 125 St due to structural improvements. Use a downtown A local or C to complete your trip. Transfer at 125 St or 59 St-Columbus Circle. As a reminder, C service does not run overnight.

From 9:45 p.m. Friday, Apr. 6, to 5 a.m. Monday, Apr. 9, Queens-bound A and Euclid Av-bound C trains run express from Hoyt-Schermerhorn Sts to Euclid Av due to drain cleaning as part of the Subway Action Plan. Use a Manhattan-bound A local or C to complete your trip. Transfer at Euclid Av, Broadway Junction, Utica Av, Nostrand Av (with unlimited Ride MetroCard), or Hoyt-Schermerhorn Sts. As a reminder, C service does not run overnight.

A/S Trains

Beginning 12:01 a.m. Monday, April 9, until May 2018, A service will be suspended in both directions between Broad Channel and Beach 116 St due to a flood protection project in the Rockaways that will make critical subway infrastructure more resilient in the face of future storms, and improve the overall reliability of subway service on the peninsula. During this closure, A service will operate between Inwood-207 St and Far Rockaway-Mott Av. S shuttle trains will make all station stops between Beach 116 St and Far Rockaway-Mott Av. Transfer between trains at Beach 67 St. In addition to the shuttle, customers may also use the following buses: Q22, Q35, Q52-SBS, Q53-SBS, QM16 and QM17 express.

B Trains

Beginning 9 p.m. Friday, Apr. 6, B service will end early due station enhancements at 110 St and 145 St. Take the C/D and/or Q instead. As a reminder, B service does not run on weekends.

D Train

From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Saturday, April 7, Coney Island-Stillwell Av bound D trains skip DeKalb Av. Use a Manhattan-bound D to complete your trip. Transfer at Atlantic Av-Barclays Ctr or Grand St.

C Train

From 9:45 p.m. to 11 p.m. Friday, Apr. 6, and from 6:30 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. Saturday, Apr. 7 and Sunday, Apr. 8, C service is suspended in both directions between 145 St and 168 St due to track replacement. Take the A instead. C trains will run between Euclid Av and 145 St. As a reminder, downtown C trains will skip 135 St). Uptown A trains stop at 135 St and 155 St. Transfer at 125 St and 145 St.

D Train

From 9:45 p.m. Friday, Apr. 6, to 5 a.m. Monday, Apr. 9, Norwood-205 St bound D trains skip 170 St and 174-175 Sts due to track maintenance. Use a Manhattan-bound D to complete your trip. Transfer at Tremont Av or 167 St.

D Train

From 9:45 p.m. Friday, Apr. 6, to 5 a.m. Monday, Apr. 9, Coney Island-Stillwell Av bound D trains run express in Brooklyn from Atlantic Av-Barclays Ctr to 36 St due to electrical improvements. Use a Manhattan-bound D/N local or R to complete your trip. Transfer at 36 St or Atlantic Av-Barclays Ctr.

E Train

From 9:45 p.m. Friday, Apr. 6, to 5 a.m. Monday, Apr. 9, World Trade Center-bound E trains skip Briarwood and 75 Av due to signal modernization. Use a Jamaica Center-bound E or Jamaica-bound F to complete your trip. Transfer at 71 Av, Union Tpke, or Jamaica-Van Wyck E.

F Train

At all times until early 2018, Manhattan-bound F trains skip Avenue U, Avenue P, Avenue N, Bay Pkwy and Avenue I due to station renewal work on the Culver Line . When finished, more than 27,000 daily customers will benefit from repaired staircases, fare control areas, walls, floors, platform girders, new platform windscreens, rubbing boards, tactile warning strips, improved lighting and artwork.

For service to these stations, take a Manhattan-bound F train to Kings Hwy or 18 Av and transfer to a Coney Island-Stillwell Av bound F.

For service from these stations, take a Coney Island-Stillwell Av bound F train to Kings Hwy or Avenue X and transfer to a Manhattan-bound F.

F Train

From 9:45 p.m. Friday, Apr. 6, to 5 a.m. Monday, Apr. 9, Manhattan-bound F trains skip Sutphin Blvd, Briarwood, and 75 Av due to signal modernization. Use a Jamaica Center-bound E or Jamaica-bound F to complete your trip. Transfer at 71 Av, Union Tpke, or Parsons Blvd.

From 9:45 p.m. Friday, Apr. 6, to 5 a.m. Monday, Apr. 9, downtown F trains skip 23 St and 14 St, and uptown D trains stop at 14 St and 23 St due to track maintenance. Use an uptown D or F to complete your trip. Transfer at W 4 St-Wash Sq or 34 St-Herald Sq.

J Train

At all times until summer 2018, Jamaica Center Parsons/Archer-bound J trains skip 121 St due to station rehabilitation work. For service to this station, take the J to Sutphin Blvd and transfer to a Broad St-bound J. As a reminder, Broad St-bound J trains skip 121 St from 7:15 a.m. to 8:15 a.m. on weekdays; take the Z instead. For service from this station, take the J to 111 St and transfer to a Jamaica Center-bound J.

At all times until early 2018, Manhattan-bound J trains skip 104 St due to station rehabilitation work. For service to this station, use the nearby 111 St or Woodhaven Blvd stations instead. Or, take the Manhattan-bound J to 111 St or Woodhaven Blvd and transfer to a Jamaica Center-bound J. For service from this station use the nearby 111 St or Woodhaven Blvd stations instead. Or, take the Q56 bus and transfer to/from J service at nearby 111 St.

From 3:30 a.m. Saturday, Apr. 7, to 10 p.m. Sunday, Apr. 8, J trains are suspended in both directions between Crescent St and Parsons Archer/Jamaica Center due to drain cleaning as part of the Subway Action Plan and ongoing station rehab work. J service will operate between Crescent St and Broad St. Free shuttle buses will make all J line station stops between Crescent St and 121 St, and connect with the E at Jamaica-Van Wyck. Transfer between trains and free shuttle buses at Jamaica-Van Wyck E and/or Crescent St J.

M Train

At all times until April 2018, M service is suspended in both directions between Myrtle Av and Myrtle-Wyckoff Avs due to the Myrtle Viaduct Reconstruction project. M service will operate in two sections:

Between Delancey-Essex St and Myrtle Av, and via the J to/from Broadway Junction, days/evenings.

Between Metropolitan Av and Myrtle-Wyckoff Avs.

Free shuttle buses operate between Myrtle Av (Broadway) and Myrtle-Wyckoff Avs.

Beginning 8:30 p.m. Friday, Apr. 6, M service will end early between 71 Av and Delancey-Essex Sts due to track maintenance.

N Train

At all times until fall 2018, Coney Island-Stillwell Av bound N trains skip Fort Hamilton Pkwy, New Utrecht Av, 18 Av, 20 Av, Kings Hwy, Avenue U and 86 St due to station rehabilitation work at nine stations on the Sea Beach Line. When finished, this will yield a better travel experience for our customers including the installation of elevators at 8 Av and New Utrecht Av stations, providing our mobility impaired customers with better accessibility, upgraded communication systems, installation of Help Point intercoms, new stairways and handrails, reconstructed platforms and overpasses, repairs to canopies and columns, and artwork.

For service to these stations, take the Coney Island-Stillwell Av bound N to Bay Pkwy or Coney Island-Stillwell Av and transfer to a Manhattan-bound N.

For service from these stations, take a Manhattan-bound N to Bay Pkwy or 8 Av and transfer to a Coney Island-Stillwell Av bound N.

For New Utrecht Av-62 St, take the D Transfer between N and D trains at 36 St or Coney Island-Stillwell Av.

N/R Trains

From 9:45 p.m. Friday, Apr. 6, to 5 a.m. Monday, Apr. 9, Coney Island-Stillwell Av bound N/R trains run express in Brooklyn from Atlantic Av-Barclays Ctr to 59 St due to electrical improvements. Use a Manhattan-bound D/N local or R to complete your trip. Transfer at 59 St N/R, 36 St D/N/R, or Atlantic Av-Barclays Ctr D/N/R.

N/W Trains

At all times until spring 2018, N/W trains skip 30 Av and 36 Av in both directions due to MTA’s Enhanced Station Initiative project. When these projects are completed, customers will benefit from structural and safety repairs and improved features, such as a reconfigured mezzanine area including new glass barriers, LED lighting throughout the station for increased light and transparency, waterproofing, new security cameras, and enhanced signage for easier navigation including digital, real-time service change and train and bus arrival information. There will also be a new staircase for exiting from the 30 Av Astoria-bound platform to the street-level intersection of 30th Avenue and Newtown Avenue. For alternate service during this closure, use the nearby open Astoria line stations for N service at Broadway, Astoria Blvd, and 39 Av, or go to the Steinway St or 36 St M/R stations. Or, use the following convenient bus route(s):

Q102 to open Astoria line stations, Queensboro Plaza N/7 or Queens Plaza E/M/R.

Q18 to Northern Blvd M/R.

Q66 to Steinway St M/R, Northern Blvd M/R, 21 St-Queensbridge F, Queensboro Plaza N/7, and Queens Plaza E/M/R.

Q69 and Q100 Ltd to 21 St-Queensbridge F, Queens Plaza E/M/R, Queensboro Plaza N/7.

R Train

From 11:45 p.m. Friday, Apr. 6, to 6 a.m. Saturday, Apr. 7, R trains are suspended in both directions between Whitehall St and Atlantic Av-Barclays Ctr. For service between Atlantic Av-Barclays Ctr and Whitehall St take the 4 to/from nearby stations via transfer at Atlantic Av. R trains will also run express in both directions between Atlantic Av-Barclays Ctr and 36 St in Brooklyn overnight. To complete your trip, take a D or N train.

S Train

From 12:01 a.m. to 6 a.m. Saturday, Apr. 7 to 5 a.m. Monday, Apr. 9, the 42 St S Shuttle will operate overnight due to track replacement work on the 2 line.

W Train

From 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, Apr. 7 and from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday, Apr. 8, special weekend service operates between Whitehall St and Ditmars Blvd, in order to provide additional service due to track replacement work on the 7 line between Times Sq-42 St and Queensboro Plaza.

For a full breakdown, visit the MTA’s website.