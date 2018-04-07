CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
Filed Under:Brooklyn Nets, NBA

CHICAGO (AP) — Quincy Acy helped the Brooklyn Nets set a franchise record with 24 3-pointers in a 124-96 victory over the Chicago Bulls on Saturday night.

The Nets finished one 3-pointer shy of the NBA record set last season by Cleveland. Acy had career highs with six 3-pointers and 21 points, and Allen Crabbe added five from behind the arc and 20 points.

Brooklyn got its fourth road win in its last five games. It was Brooklyn’s second straight victory over the Bulls, something the Nets haven’t done since February 2008. The win clinched the season series for the first time since 2009-10.

Sean Kilpatrick led Chicago with 20 points, and Bobby Portis had 18 points and eight rebounds.

Portis scored 13 points in the first quarter to help erase an early 16-7 Nets lead.

In the second quarter, baskets by Rondae Hollis-Jefferson bookended a 14-1 run for the Nets which opened a 61-47 lead with 1:11 left until halftime.

Crabbe knocked down four of the Nets’ nine 3-pointers in the third, and Brooklyn led by 22 during the quarter.

Brooklyn made 19 3-pointers Thursday in a win against Milwaukee. Its previous season high was 21 in a Feb. 10 loss to New Orleans.

Joe Harris made four 3-pointers and scored 16 points for the Nets, who were 24 for 55 from deep.

TIP-INS

Nets: F Dante Cunningham (back spasms) returned after missing Thursday’s win against Milwaukee. … F DeMarre Carroll (left hip) and C Jahlil Okafor (right ankle) were held out for the second straight game, although coach Kenny Atkinson said Okafor was available to play.

Bulls: Rookie F Lauri Markkanen was held out of the game as he has not been playing back-to-back games recently due to back and elbow injuries. Markkanen scored 20 points in 23 minutes in Friday’s loss to Boston, his third consecutive game with at least 20 points, all of which were achieved in 25 minutes or less. … F Noah Vonleh (calf strain) missed his second straight game and C Robin Lopez (rest) was held out of his third straight game.

DRAFT DRAMA

The teams are both 27-53 with two games remaining and will meet again Monday in Brooklyn in another crucial game for draft positioning.

The Nets’ first-round pick is owned by Cleveland after being moved via Boston in the Kyrie Irving trade last August.

BOMBS AWAY

Brooklyn’s 24 3-pointers pushed them over 1,000 for the season, ending the game with a franchise record 1,012.

The previous season high was 877 last year.

The Nets trail only Houston for 3-pointers made league-wide. The Rockets entered Saturday with an NBA-record 1,213.

It was the 15th straight game with double-digit 3-pointers made, setting a franchise record.

LOYOLA LAUDED

The Loyola men’s basketball team was honored at the game after their surprising recent Final Four run in the NCAA Tournament.

Former Ramblers star Milton Doyle, a Nets rookie, proudly watch his team make the run as an 11-seed.

“It was just like watching my family, enjoying all the success,” Doyle said. “It was great seeing everything that was going on and them getting all the praises and all the shout-outs from the big stars.”

UP NEXT

Nets: The teams will meet again Monday in Brooklyn, then the Nets will close the season Wednesday in Boston.

Bulls: After Monday’s rematch, the Bulls will close their season Wednesday against visiting Detroit.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

