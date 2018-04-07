CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A Queens boy is recovering after being struck by a hit-and-run driver while crossing the street earlier this week.

Randy Perez, 13, was moving a little slower on Saturday, but it’s a miracle he’s moving at all, CBS2’s Reena Roy reported.

“I feel kind of grateful because God gave me a second opportunity to live,” he told Roy in an exclusive interview.

He’s left with some bumps and bruises after a very close call Friday on his way to meet a friend at the library. A black SUV crashed into him in the crosswalk at 37th Avenue and 101st Street in Corona.

“I thought I could cross the street,” he said. “I tried to run, but the car ran over me.”

Police said after hitting Perez, the driver left him in the middle of the street. As he cried out in pain, witnesses rushed to help and get a look at the car, which they said appeared to have New Jersey license plates.

“The pain was horrible. I was screaming and I was crying, and then people they were hearing my screams and they came to help,” he said.

“He don’t stop, he’s supposed to stop and check what happened with the children, and he left,” witness Alexandra Andrade told CBS2’s Natalie Duddrige.

“He just left the scene. He didn’t help me,” said Perez. “It felt kind of shameful, because he should’ve helped me.

“I want justice,” he added.

As police continue to search for the driver, Perez is praying for a speedy recovery, hoping the swelling in his legs goes down soon, so he can try out for the school soccer team.

