CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Looking for our new site? Click here WCBS helps […]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]
BREAKING: 3 Killed, 20 Hurt After Vehicle Plows Into Crowd In Germany, Local Police Say
Filed Under:MLB, New York Yankees

NEW YORK (AP) — Sonny Gray pitched six effective innings, rookie Miguel Andujar hit a tiebreaking sacrifice fly and the New York Yankees downed the Baltimore Orioles 8-3 on Saturday to snap a two-game skid.

New York broke a 3-all tie in the sixth on Andujar’s sacrifice fly, scoring Didi Gregorius with his first RBI of the season.

gettyimages 943068380 Yankees Bounce Back To Beat Orioles

New York Yankees’ Sonny Gray pitches in the first inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Yankee Stadium on April 7. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

Austin Romine hit a soft pop to shallow right later in the inning that bounced out of first baseman Chris Davis’ glove, allowing Tyler Austin to score and chasing starter Chris Tillman (0-2).

The day after the Yankees used eight pitchers in an extra-inning marathon, Gray gave his team some much-needed length. The righty was charged with three runs on four hits, walking two and striking out four.

Gray (1-0) dodged trouble with his final batter thanks to newcomer Jace Peterson, who was signed to a major league contract before the game. With runners on second and third and two outs, Peterson snagged Pedro Alvarez’s hard-hit liner on the run — slamming into the left-field wall after making an acrobatic catch.

David Robertson entered in the seventh with one out and runners on second and third, fanning the dangerous Manny Machado and Jonathan Schoop to preserve the lead. Robertson struck out four of the five batters faced.

Aaron Judge tied the score at 3-all with an RBI groundout in the fifth. He also scored Brett Gardner with a double in the seventh, giving New York a 6-3 advantage.

Gardner safely reached base four times, including a two-run single in the second that gave the Yankees an early lead.

Pedro Alvarez doubled in a run in the fourth for the Orioles, a day after hitting a game-winning grand slam in the 14th inning.

Machado continued his hot hitting, tying the score in the third with a two-out, two-RBI double into the left-field corner. The three-time All-Star is 5 for 9 with two home runs and four RBIs over the past two games.

Tyler Austin blew it open for the Yankees with a two-RBI single in the seventh, extending their lead to 8-3.

Making his 200th career start, Tillman allowed five runs on eight hits and four walks over 5 1/3 innings, striking out three. He is 0-9 with an 8.32 ERA since May 7.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Orioles: OF Colby Rasmus (left hip flexor strain) was placed on the 10-day disabled list. … Mark Trumbo (right quad strain) was expected to play first base in an extended spring training game.

Yankees: LHP CC Sabathia (right hip strain) and 3B Brandon Drury (severe migraines) were both put on the 10-day DL. Sabathia’s MRI results were clean and the club hopes he misses just one start. Drury has been dealing with serious headaches, which have been causing blurry vision. He will undergo tests beginning Monday and there is no timetable for his return. … INF Tyler Wade (flu-like symptoms) received IV treatment and was feeling a little better after experiencing a fever, shakes and dry heaving on Friday. … C Gary Sanchez (leg cramps) was improving after limping off of the field Friday. “At this point it appears to be minor,” manager Aaron Boone said. … RHP Ben Heller on Friday underwent Tommy John surgery, which also involved removing a bone spur from his right elbow.

UP NEXT

RHP Mike Wright Jr. faces LHP Jordan Montgomery in the series finale on Sunday. The 25-year-old Montgomery made five starts against Baltimore last season, going 2-1 with a 2.67 ERA.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

Bracket Challenge
Download Weather App
Talkers

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch