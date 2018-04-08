By Matt DeLucia

CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

This afternoon will be much brighter compared to yesterday, but temps continue to stay on the chilly side. Highs will be in the mid to upper 40s with a brisk NW breeze. There is a slim chance for a passing snow or rain shower to the north of the city.

A mainly clear sky overnight will allow temps to dip to around freezing in NYC and the 20s in the suburbs. You’ll need to bundle up out the door Monday morning!

Clouds gradually increase through the day tomorrow with temps once again in the mid 40s. It stays dry through the day, but our next chance of precip will arrive overnight. Tuesday morning could start out with a wintry mix, especially N&W of the city, before changing to all rain showers by afternoon.

So when do we see warmer temps? Late this week looks to bring some 60s!