NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A bus crash on the Southern State Parkway snarled traffic on Sunday evening.
State police said the bus struck an overpass at a little after 9:30 p.m. in the vicinity of Exit 18 and Peninsula Boulevard in Hempstead. All eastbound lanes were closed, state police said.
Video taken at the scene shows the top of the bus sheared off. Authorities told Newsday the bus was carrying dozens of teenagers and adults.
State police said there were injuries, but did not say how many or the severity.
Please stay with CBSNewYork.com for more on this developing story.
Praying for these teenagers !!