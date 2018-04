BALDWIN, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Nassau County police responded to a call of car crashing into a dry cleaners early Sunday morning.

It happened sometime around 11:30 a.m. at the corner of Stowe Avenue and Grand Avenue in Baldwin. The business was closed at the time of the incident, police said.

No injuries were reported.

The driver will not face charges as the crash was ruled an accident, police said.