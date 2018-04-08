CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
East River Helicopter Crash

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A new report says pilots for the company involved in last month’s deadly helicopter crash in the East River warned their bosses months before the crash about safety issues.

The FlyNYON pilots reportedly asked for better safety gear repeatedly, including harnesses that were easier to escape from during an emergency.

In a statement to the New York Times, the company’s chief executive rejected the charge that they failed to respond to safety concerns.

Last month, an open-door helicopter from FlyNYON crashed into the water after losing power. All five passengers on board drowned when investigators say they were couldn’t escape their safety harnesses.

The pilot, who was wearing a regular seatbelt, was able to get out alive.

After the fatal accident, the FAA determined FlyNYON’s harnesses, “can significantly delay or prevent passengers from exiting the aircraft in an emergency,” and banned all doors-off tours until the company proves its harnesses “can be quickly released by a passenger.”

