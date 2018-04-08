NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A deputy director for Mayor Bill de Blasio has been arrested on weapons charges.

City Hall reacted quickly.

“The employee has been suspended immediately without pay pending investigation. We take these allegations very seriously,” the de Blasio administration said in a statement.

Police said 42-year-old Reagan Stevens was inside a car in Jamaica, Queens on Saturday night with a loaded 9-millimeter gun.

Two men were also in the car. No one claimed the gun, so all three were arrested, police said.

Until now, Stevens worked in the Office of Criminal Justice, where she fought against trying 16- and 17-year-olds as adults.