NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Five people were rushed to the hospital after a fire ripped through a home in Queens Sunday morning.

The FDNY says flames broke out shortly before 7:45 am on the second floor of a home on 107th Street in South Richmond Hill.

A second alarm was called at 7:54 am as the fire spread to the third floor and attic of the private residence.

Five people were rescued and taken to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries. Authorities say some of the victims were pulled from the attic area by an FDNY ladder crew.

Sources tell CBS2 officials went to the scene to investigate the structural stability of the home and discovered the two-family home had been illegally converted to a five-family home.

The American Red Cross was called to assist residents who were displaced by the fire, which remains under investigation.