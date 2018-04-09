CBS 2New York Public Library Renovation Rendering (credit: dbox / Foster + Partners)New York Public Library Renovation Rendering (credit: dbox / Foster + Partners) Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers […]
Filed Under:CBS2 Weather headlines, Local TV

By Justin Lewis
CBS2 Meteorologist

As our next system approaches, expect filtered sunshine this afternoon. As for temperatures, they’ll be pretty close to where they were yesterday, with highs in the mid-to-upper 40s.

The clouds will thicken tonight and deliver a mix of snow and rain around the area. Any accumulations will be very light and to our north and west.

Snow and rain will continue to swing through tomorrow morning before exiting by early afternoon. It will still be on the chilly side, too, with highs only in the upper 40s.

As for Wednesday, it looks like a decent one with mostly to partly sunny skies and highs returning to the 50s.

