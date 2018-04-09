CBS 2New York Public Library Renovation Rendering (credit: dbox / Foster + Partners)New York Public Library Renovation Rendering (credit: dbox / Foster + Partners) Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers […]
Filed Under:JFK Airport, John F. Kennedy International Airport, Local TV

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A so-called “airport hustler” is under arrest after authorities say he illegally held a woman against her will in his SUV.

The Port Authority Police Department says Daniel Todaro was arrested after officers at John F. Kennedy International Airport heard a woman shouting in the backseat of his car early Friday morning.

todaro Airport Hustler Under Arrest: Man In Custody For Allegedly Imprisoning Passenger After Pretending To Be Livery Driver

Daniel Todaro (credit; Port Authority Police)

The woman told officers Todaro approached her while she was standing in a taxi line and asked her if she needed a ride, telling her he was a licensed livery driver.

Once she got into Todaro’s SUV, they argued about the price of the trip: Todaro allegedly demanded $80-$100. When she attempted to get out, she told officers she wasn’t allowed to leave – Todaro allegedly demanded $20 to cover a parking fee –  which is when she started yelling, shouting and calling police.

Todaro allegedly attempted to drive away with the woman still in the SUV, but was nabbed and his vehicle impounded.

He faces unlawful imprisonment, criminal trespass and unlawful solicitation charges.

In 2017, he was banned from the airport as a habitual unlicensed “airport hustler,” according to the Port Authority Police.

