PRINCETON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Authorities on Monday released new video showing a deadly police shooting inside a Panera Bread in Princeton, New Jersey.

Police say if you look closely you can see 56-year-old Scott Mielentz, of Lawrenceville, point a pistol at them with his right hand.

The officers then opened fire, striking the suspect in the head and upper torso.

Police say they had tried to negotiate with the man for more than two hours.

The incident took place last month.