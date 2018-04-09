By Carly Petrone
Spring has arrived (and so have the cocktails)! From white sangria and skinny palomas to island-inspired mocktails and smokey mezcal libations, here are 8 drinks that will put a smile on your face.
The Time New York
224 W. 49th St.
New York, NY 10019
212-246-5252
www.thetimehotels.com
LeGrande Lounge, located within The Time New York, invites you to step inside from cold and sip on something delicious this spring. They’re serving up everything from white sangria and summer cosmos to fresh mojitos and whiskey on the rocks. Their white sangria is perfect for when the weather turns a bit warmer. It’s made with grapefruit vodka, Chambord, triple sec, fresh orange juice, white wine (or red, rose, sparkling), and garnished with floating fruit and a sprig of rosemary. Still can’t shake the cold? Try their Angel’s Envy on the ROX, a playful take on a traditional whiskey on the rocks. Customers will marvel at the over-sized ice cube that’s been made with a frozen flower design. Not only that but the 2 ounches of Angels Envy is married with a dash of black walnut and cherry bitters.
Left Bank
117 Perry St.
New York, NY 10014
212-727-1170
www.leftbanknewyork.com
Left Bank’s seasonal cocktail pairs perfectly with their homemade Spaghettini al Limone with fresh crab. The drink, appropriate titled The Secret Garden, features muddled juniper berries, fresh mint, elderflower, and a homemade hibiscus syrup with a classic gin base. Now this sounds like the perfect spring meal! Oh wait, don’t forget the Affogato with espresso and vanilla gelato.
Epistrophy
200 Mott St
New York, NY 10012
212-966-0904
www.epistrophynyc.com
Stop by for a spritz or a melody of other refreshing cocktail over at Epistrophy. The Thelonious is a great drink to sip on while enjoying the sun along their sidewalk patio. This cocktail is simply made with vodka, homemade basil syrup, fresh muddled cucumber, and lime juice. There’s also the Smoked Flower, perfect for the person looking for a drink with a kick. This spicy number is Mezcal-based and filled with St. Germain, lime juice, as well as homemade Rose Rooibos. The best part? Happy hour starts at 4 p.m.
The Skylark
200 W. 39th St.
New York, NY 10018
212-257-4577
www.theskylarknyc.com
In the mood for a mocktail? Stop by The Skylark and sip on two of their delicious cocktails (sans the booze). First up is the Strawberry Lavender Lemonade. This refreshing drink is created with lemon juice, strawberry puree, lavender bitters, soda, and a slice of strawberry. The Ginger Mint Pineapple Punch will transform you to a remote island with fun ingredients like pineapple juice, lime juice, agave, ginger beer, and a mint sprig. If you’re counting calories, opt for their Skinny Paloma, a potent mix of Don Julio Silver Tequila, fresh grapefruit and lime, and a splash of Fresca. Yum!
Monarch Rooftop & Lounge
71 W. 35th St.
New York, NY 10018
212-630-9993
www.addisongroupnyc.com/venues/monarch
Attention vegans! Now you can sip on fancy spring cocktails too. Executive Mixologist Genese Perez has whipped up three vibrant cocktails just for you. First up is #SummerBody, a fusion of Plymouth Gin, Muddled Cucumber & Kale, Lime, Jasmine Essence, and a Splash of Soda Water. Next up is the You Can’t Be Beet Me, made with Sombra Mezcal, Yellow Chartreuse, Roasted Beets, Rosemary, Orange Juice, and Fresh Lime. Finally, the Tomato Tomah-to is a fresh take on a traditional Bloody Mary with ingredients that will definitely wake up your senses. This one is made with Absolut Vodka, Muddle Cherry Tomatoes & Thai Basil, Orange Juice, Fresh Lemon, a Dash of Tabasco Sauce, and garnished with a Green Olive.
Refinery Rooftop at Refinery Hotel
63 W. 38th St.
New York, NY 10018
646-664-0310
www.refineryhotelnewyork.com
Did you know it’s officially maple season? Yep, it’s that delicious time of year when maple sap is collected in New England and Upstate New York and eager fans can’t wait to see where it pops up on menus across the northeast. Well, the folks over at Refinery Rooftop are featuring a cocktail dedicated to this syrupy favorite and it’s made with just a few simple ingredients. Called True Grit, this combination features bacon-infused Woodford Reserve, maple, aromatic bitters, and orange. Hurry up! You better get it while you can.
Evelina
211 Dekalb Ave.
Brooklyn, NY 11205
929-298-0209
www.evelinabk.com
Executive Chef Lanfranco Paliotti of Evelina has created quite a menu of spring cocktails and dishes that will make you forget about this cold weather. It’s time to nosh on Carabinero Shrimp Tartara with charred sea urchin and avocado, Citrus Salad with watercress and ricotta salata, and imported Burrata with radicchio. Pair these delicious bites with the new Shakespearian-inspired cocktail called the Desdemona. This beautiful and brightly colored drink is fragrant thanks to ingredients like Rittenhouse Rye, Ancho Reyes, Amaro Montenegro, and press grapefruit. You might just have to order more than one.
Analogue
19 W. Eighth St.
New York, NY 10011
212-432-0200
www.analoguenyc.com
There are three new seasonal cocktails to try over at Analogue. Each of these new drinks offer unique ingredients that both cleanse and energize the body – perfect for the new spring season! Head bartender Tre Stillwagon and his team have concocted quite a wide range of libations ranging from vodka-based The Swedish Thing to a caffeinated favorite called Bernina Red Eye. The Swedish Thing is made with vodka, curacao, aquavit, lemon, and ginger while the Bernina Red Eye will keep you awake thanks to enticing ingredients like Magdalena rum, rye, espresso, genepy, cynar, and bitters. Finally, the Sherry Up and Wait is perfect for those who like sherry as it’s made with gin, Amontillado sherry, grapefruit, lime, Benedictine, crème du banana, and bitters. Want to make these at home? Here are the recipes:
The Swedish Thing
Ingredients:
- 0.75 Oz. Vodka
- 0.75 Oz. Curacao
- 0.75 Oz. Aquavit
- 0.75 Oz. Lemon
- 0.5 Oz. Ginger Syrup
- 1 Egg White
Directions:
- Double shake all ingredients and double strain into a coupe
- Garnish with cardamom powder
Sherry Up and Wait
Ingredients:
- 1 Oz. Gin
- 1 Oz. Amontillado
- 1 Oz.Grapefruit juice
- 0.5 Oz. Lime
- 0.5 Oz. Benedictine
- 0.5 Oz. Creme du Banane
- 0.25 Oz. Suze
- 2 Dashes Orange Bitters
- 1 Egg White
Directions:
- Double shake all ingredients and double strain over 2-3 rocks in a collins glass
- Garnish with crushed pink peppercorns
Bernina Red Eye
Ingredients:
- 1.25 Oz. Magdalena Rum
- 0.75 Oz. Rye
- 0.05 Oz. Borghetti
- 0.05 Oz. Genepy
- 0.05 Oz. Cynar
- 2 Dashes Angostura
- 2 Dashes Hellfire Bitters
- 1 Spray Atomized Branca Menta (be conservative!)
Directions:
- Add all ingredients to stirring glass, stir, then strain over a large rock
- Garnish with 2-3 coffee beans.
Carly Petrone is the founder of Petrone on the Rocks, a lifestyle site about food, drinks, beauty, travel, and more. She lives in New York City.