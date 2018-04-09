CBS 2New York Public Library Renovation Rendering (credit: dbox / Foster + Partners)New York Public Library Renovation Rendering (credit: dbox / Foster + Partners) Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers […]
Filed Under:#MeToo, bill cosby, Local TV

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (CBS New York/AP) — A topless protester who jumped a barricade and got within a few feet of Bill Cosby as he walked into a suburban Philadelphia courthouse for his sexual assault retrial has been taken into custody.

The woman ran in front of Cosby on Monday but was intercepted by sheriff’s deputies.

Cosby seemed startled by the commotion as protesters chanted at him, but he was not touched and is uninjured.

He was led into the courthouse after the woman was led away in handcuffs.

She was among about a half dozen people chanting in support of Cosby’s accuser. She had “Women’s Lives Matter” written in red ink on her chest and stomach along with other phrases in black and red all over her body.

The 80-year-old former TV star is accused of drugging and molesting a woman at his home in 2004.

Prosecutors are lining up a parade of accusers to make the case that the man revered as “America’s Dad” lived a double life as one of Hollywood’s biggest predators.

Cosby is fighting back with a new, high-profile lawyer and an aggressive strategy. Last month the defense first demanded Judge Steven O’Neill recuse himself, arguing in court papers that he could be seen as biased because his wife is a social worker who has described herself as an “advocate for assault victims.”

The defense team is attacking accuser Andrea Constand as a liar and casting the other women testifying as bandwagon accusers looking for a share of the spotlight.

Cosby’s first trial last spring ended in a hung jury.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

