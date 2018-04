NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Bronx-born rapper Cardi B. says she once received illegal “butt injections” from a woman whose patient later died.

The 25-year-old tells GQ Magazine that she got the injections about four years ago when she worked as a stripper.

She says she went to the woman’s basement in Queens and paid her $800.

Cardi says the experience was painful. She didn’t name the woman who performed the illegal procedure, but she says another woman supposedly died in her office.