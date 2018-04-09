CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The City Council received new proposals to consider for the New York Police Department’s Special Victims Unit, less than a month after a Department of Investigation’s report said the NYPD’s sex crimes force was understaffed and under trained.

The Council’s Committees on Public Safety and Women held a joint hearing Monday with proposals on updating how the NYPD handles of sex crimes investigations, including changes aimed at improving the availability of proper training and resources.

At the end of March, the DOI released a report showing the NYPD Special Victims Division is using outdated case management software and inappropriate squad locations for victims. In 2017, the SVD reportedly had just 67 detectives overseeing 5,661 cases.

NYPD Chief Terence Monahan countered those claims by saying 20 officers added to the SVD last week brings the current active total to 238 across the city.

The DOI report also said the NYPD has prioritized “stranger rape” and high-profile cases over “acquaintance rape” and other adult sex crimes. This is in spite of assurances made by the NYPD Commissioner that all cases are treated equally.

Several initiatives were included in the legislation put before the council committees Monday:

* Trauma sensitivity training for all NYPD officers,
* Specialized training for SVD investigators working with victims of sexual violence,
* Use of evidence-based models to determine staffing levels for the SVD,
* A more modern digital and searchable case management system.

The NYPD has 90 days to review te report and its recommendations before formal response is released.

