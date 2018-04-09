EDGEWATER, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A fast moving fire tore through a multi-use building in Bergen County, New Jersey Monday evening.

Authorities say flames broke out just before 7 p.m. in a two-story building on Old River Road in Edgewater.

Video from the scene showed occupants of the building, some of whom appeared to be children, dangling from a second-floor balcony as people rushed over to shutter them to safety.

Chopper 2 captured flames which spread to a wooded area behind the building.

No injuries were immediately reported as crews continued to battle the blaze.

Stick with CBSNewYork.com for more on this breaking story.