NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Two of New York’s Bravest are being credited for helping out New York’s Finest.

Great work by #FDNY Lt. Daniel Burgos and FDNY Paramedic Kevin Costello, Station 19, who stopped a robbery in progress in the #Bronx on Saturday, then completed an assessment of the victim and assisted @NYPDNews with identifying the suspect — FDNY (@FDNY) April 9, 2018

FDNY Lt. Daniel Burgos and Paramedic Kevin Costello stopped a robbery in the Bronx Saturday, the FDNY said.

It happened at around 4:30 p.m. on West 230th and Broadway.

Philip Rivera, 62, uses a wheelchair, and a woman grabbed a bag from the handle of his chair, officials said.

Rivera struggled with the woman who grabbed his bag – she punched him several times during the incident, officials said.

Burgos and Costello were in an ambulance nearby and saw the robbery take place. They rushed to Rivera and checked on him before chasing after the suspect.

They grabbed her at Exterior Street and Broadway and held her until police arrived.

Shana Turner, 23, faces robbery charges.