NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — As students return to class following spring break, it’s a busy day Monday in the Bronx for the new schools chancellor, Richard Carranza.

In the morning, the chancellor will meet with parents and students at Concourse Village Elementary School. Later, he will join seventh graders on a tour of Bronx Community College, part of the city’s college access for all initiative.

Carranza will also appear with Mayor Bill de Blasio at PS25 The Bilingual School and he will wrap up his day throwing out the first pitch at a high school baseball game.