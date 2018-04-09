CBS 2New York Public Library Renovation Rendering (credit: dbox / Foster + Partners)New York Public Library Renovation Rendering (credit: dbox / Foster + Partners) Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers […]
Very Rare For Syndergaard, DeGrom, Harvey And Other Young Guns To All Be Healthy At Same Time
Filed Under:Local TV, New York Mets

WASHINGTON (CBSNewYork/AP) — The New York Mets have waited years for this rotation.

Zack Wheeler will be recalled from Triple-A Las Vegas to start Wednesday against the Miami Marlins, finally aligning the five-man rotation New York has hoped to use for years.

Zack Wheeler

Mets starter Zack Wheeler throws a warm-up pitch during the first inning against the Diamondbacks on May 15, 2017 in Phoenix, Arizona (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Mets manager Mickey Callaway announced the right-hander’s upcoming start Sunday. It would be the first time Noah Syndergaard, Jacob deGrom, Steven Matz, Matt Harvey and Wheeler make a rotation turn together. New York fans have hoped to see that five-man group since Matz debuted in 2015, but the pitchers never been healthy and effective at the same time.

MORECespedes’ Single Lifts Mets Over Nats In 12 For 3-Game Sweep

The 27-year-old Wheeler was sent down to Triple-A at the end of spring training. Other candidates to make the start included Seth Lugo and Robert Gsellman, both of whom are performing well in the bullpen.

Wheeler was solid in his first start for Las Vegas on Friday, allowing one earned run and three hits over five innings.

He is filling Jason Vargas’ spot in the rotation. Vargas (broken right hand) threw a simulated game on Saturday.

