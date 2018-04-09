NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Nordstrom , one of the last big box retailers, is going against business trends and expanding it’s brick-and-mortar business with a three-floor store in the heart of New York City.

On Thursday, the Seattle-based chain will open a men’s clothing and grooming store at 57th Street and Broadway.

The move is contrary to other store chains which have shut down locations elsewhere in the country, or gone out of business altogether — Macy’s, Michael Kors and Toys R Us to name a few.

The 57th Street location joins several Nordstrom Rack stores operating in NYC, but this store will be the first to open under the chain’s main brand name.

Reported features available at Nordstrom’s store will include 24-hour in-person fulfillment of online orders, drop box returns on purchases and virtual mirrors allowing shoppers to see themselves in clothes before trying anything on.