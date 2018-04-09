HUNTINGTON STATION, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – Suffolk County Police want your help identifying a dognapper.

They say a puppy was stolen Monday morning from Selmer’s Pet Land at 125 East Jericho Turnpike.

It happened at around 10:50 a.m. Monday morning. The suspect was caught on a surveillance camera. He’s about 5’9″, in his mid-to-late 20s, has a mustache or goatee and wore gray camouflage pants, a green hooded sweatshirt and a knit cap, authorities said.

The Maltipoo pup is worth approximately $2,500, authorities said.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Suffolk County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS