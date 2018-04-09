CBS 2at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on September 11, 2011 in Anaheim, California.(Photo by Harry How/Getty Images) Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 […]
Filed Under:Huntington Station, Local TV

HUNTINGTON STATION, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – Suffolk County Police want your help identifying a dognapper.

They say a puppy was stolen Monday morning from Selmer’s Pet Land at 125 East Jericho Turnpike.

stolenpuppy Puppy Stolen From Long Island Pet Store

(credit: Suffolk County Police)

It happened at around 10:50 a.m. Monday morning. The suspect was caught on a surveillance camera. He’s about 5’9″, in his mid-to-late 20s, has a mustache or goatee and wore gray camouflage pants, a green hooded sweatshirt and a knit cap, authorities said.

The Maltipoo pup is worth approximately $2,500, authorities said.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Suffolk County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS

