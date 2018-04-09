CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Looking for our new site? Click here WCBS helps […]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]
Filed Under:Janelle Burrell, Lakeview, Local TV, Southern State Parkway

LAKEVIEW (CBSNewYork) — An investigation is underway after dozens of people, mostly high school students, were injured when a bus slammed into an overpass on the Southern State Parkway Sunday on Long Island.

It happened around 9 p.m. Sunday as the bus, filled with 38 students between the ages of 16 and 18 and their five chaperones, were returning from a spring break trip to Europe.

The bus was traveling from JFK Airport to the Walt Whitman Mall in Huntington for the students’ parents to pick them up when the driver, heading east on the Southern State, struck the Eagle Avenue overpass in Lakeview.

Cell phone video captured the scene showing a trail of glass and debris as some of the students could be seen leaning out of windows while waiting for help to arrive.

“The roof is literally resting on top of the seats,” Lakeview resident Jonathan Smithe said. “They couldn’t have seen it coming.”

The impact of the bus hitting the overpass was so forceful, state police and others who saw the damage say they doubt the driver knew what was coming.

“I don’t think he had any awareness because if you look at the damage, it’s a high impact strike,” said New York State Police Major David Candelaria. “He made it all the way through.”

Police say the overpass is among the lowest on the entire parkway.

“What I’m being told is that this driver is not from the Long Island area,” said Candelaria. “He obviously wasn’t aware of the parkway system.”

Commercial vehicles are banned on the Southern State. The bus is owned by Journey Bus Lines in Irvington, New Jersey.

Police say two of the injuries were serious, five were moderate and the rest had minor cuts and bruises.

“We’re very lucky,” said Candelaria. “This could have been tragic.”

The driver has been identified by police as Troy D. Gaston of Bethlehem, Pennsylvania.

The investigation into the collision is ongoing. New York State Police are asking anyone who witnessed the crash to call 631-756-3300.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

Bracket Challenge
Download Weather App
Talkers

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch