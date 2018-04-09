LAKEVIEW (CBSNewYork) — An investigation is underway after dozens of people, mostly high school students, were injured when a bus slammed into an overpass on the Southern State Parkway Sunday on Long Island.

It happened around 9 p.m. Sunday as the bus, filled with 38 students between the ages of 16 and 18 and their five chaperones, were returning from a spring break trip to Europe.

The bus was traveling from JFK Airport to the Walt Whitman Mall in Huntington for the students’ parents to pick them up when the driver, heading east on the Southern State, struck the Eagle Avenue overpass in Lakeview.

Cell phone video captured the scene showing a trail of glass and debris as some of the students could be seen leaning out of windows while waiting for help to arrive.

“The roof is literally resting on top of the seats,” Lakeview resident Jonathan Smithe said. “They couldn’t have seen it coming.”

The impact of the bus hitting the overpass was so forceful, state police and others who saw the damage say they doubt the driver knew what was coming.

“I don’t think he had any awareness because if you look at the damage, it’s a high impact strike,” said New York State Police Major David Candelaria. “He made it all the way through.”

Police say the overpass is among the lowest on the entire parkway.

“What I’m being told is that this driver is not from the Long Island area,” said Candelaria. “He obviously wasn’t aware of the parkway system.”

Commercial vehicles are banned on the Southern State. The bus is owned by Journey Bus Lines in Irvington, New Jersey.

Police say two of the injuries were serious, five were moderate and the rest had minor cuts and bruises.

“We’re very lucky,” said Candelaria. “This could have been tragic.”

The driver has been identified by police as Troy D. Gaston of Bethlehem, Pennsylvania.

The investigation into the collision is ongoing. New York State Police are asking anyone who witnessed the crash to call 631-756-3300.