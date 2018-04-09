NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Any fan of Bon Jovi would be “Livin’ on a Prayer” for a chance to meet the band’s world-famous lead singer.

Those prayers were answered for a superfan from New Rochelle this weekend. She was called on stage to slow dance with the man himself.

Jennifer Vivolo-Carsen says Bon Jovi has been a part of the soundtrack of her life. She loves his music and admires lead singer Jon Bon Jovi for his philanthropy and activism.

“He’s very charismatic,” she told CBS2’s Tony Aiello. “If you go to his show, you feel like he’s singing to you and your friends.”

With her mom Saturday night for what she says was her 25th show, she noticed a platform and mic stand right by their seats and wondered if she’d have a chance to interact the the New Jersey icon.

“It’s one of those things that’s on the bucket list that you know will never happen and then suddenly it does,” she said.

It did, during the performance of the ballad “Bed of Roses.” Suddenly, the teacher was slow dancing with a rock superstar.

So did the two talk about anything while she was on stage?

“He was singing a bit and then he asked me ‘How are you doing?’,” Vivolo-Carsen said. “I said ‘I’m doing great, this is awesome’. And then at one point he said ‘sorry gotta go’. I said ‘thank you very much, my 25th show, your music has meant a lot’, and that was that.

She was cheek to cheek with her idol, and oh yeah… she loved it. It was a real “Blaze of Glory” for a true superfan.

This weekend, the band will be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Fans are thrilled because former members Alec Such and Richie Sambora will perform with the band at the ceremony.