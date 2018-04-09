VALLEY STREAM, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A Long Island man was arrested after police say he drove while drunk with his baby daughter in the vehicle.

Nassau County Police say 25-year-old Kevin Caceres drove his SUV into a tree early Sunday morning on Clearstream Avenue in Valley Stream.

Police said a witness told officers he got out, grabbed a car seat with a crying baby and took off. Police soon caught up with him.

His 9-month-old daughter was taken to the hospital for an examination and then released to her mother.