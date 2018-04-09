CBS 2New York Public Library Renovation Rendering (credit: dbox / Foster + Partners)New York Public Library Renovation Rendering (credit: dbox / Foster + Partners) Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers […]
DEPEW, N.Y. (CBSNewYork/AP) — An upstate New York police department fed up with lingering cold weather has placed winter under arrest.

The Depew Police Department wrote Friday in a humorous Facebook post that it had arrested the season. Police said any more snow winter produces would be held against it in court.

The department also called for groundhog Punxsutawney Phil to turn himself in for predicting six more weeks of winter. Police joke that they’re willing to look past winter’s “most recent transgressions” if it works with the department.

New York has experienced wintry weather this month and high winds that caused power outages.

