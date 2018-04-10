NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – It’s not quite going to be the “Summer of Hell 2.0,” but Amtrak has announced its plan to upgrade systems over the summer.

The work will take place at Penn Station, as well as in the Empire Tunnel and on the Spuyten Duyvil bridge.

“Amtrak is continuing to prioritize updating the infrastructure in and around New York Penn Station to improve our service reliability,” said Amtrak Executive Vice President and COO Scot Naparstek. “We thank our partners for their coordination and flexibility as we continue this important and necessary work.”

The work at Penn Station will take place from June 8-20. The modified schedule announced last year will remain in effect during that work.

The work on the Spuyten Duyvil Bridge will force some trains to be rerouted from Penn Station to Grand Central Terminal from May 26-Sept. 4. Amtrak is going to update the bridge’s mechanical and electrical equipment, which was damaged during Hurricane Sandy.

The work in the Empire Tunnel will include replacing track, cross ties and more.

The total cost of the work is estimated to be $45-50 million.

There’s not expected to be any change to Metro North, NJ TRANSIT or LIRR schedules as a result of the work.