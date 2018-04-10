CBS 210-Acre, $7 Million Estate in Saddle River (Credit: CBS 2) Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 […]
WCBS 88010-Acre, $7 Million Estate in Saddle River (Credit: CBS 2) WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in […]
1010 WINS10-Acre, $7 Million Estate in Saddle River (Credit: CBS 2) 1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 […]
WFAN10-Acre, $7 Million Estate in Saddle River (Credit: CBS 2) As the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of […]
WLNY10-Acre, $7 Million Estate in Saddle River (Credit: CBS 2) Program Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are […]
Filed Under:bacteria, Chris Melore, Dogs, Health, Local TV, Pollution, Talkers

(CBS Local) — Here’s an issue familiar to everyone whose ever set foot on a New York sidewalk.

Whether you live in a crowded city or small rural town, no one likes having to dodge the waste left behind by a neighbor’s dog. While many areas in the U.S. try to crack down on the littering aspect of not cleaning up after your dog, studies are also finding that dog poop is becoming a major environmental hazard too.

Pet dogs in the United States produce over 10 million tons of feces every year and not every dog owner is bagging the waste on each walk. A 2014 report by Live Science revealed that 40 percent of Americans surveyed did not clean up after their dogs. Most said the chore was “too much work,” wasn’t necessary because their dog was small, or their pet did it “in the woods.”

Regardless of the size or where it’s left, environmental advocates point out the dog poop is full of harmful bacteria and parasites. “A single gram of pet waste contains an average of 23 million fecal coliform bacteria, some of which can cause disease in humans,” the Georgia-based Clean Water Campaign notes.

According to DoodyCalls, pet waste is one of the biggest carriers of salmonella, giardia, and various types of worms. “When infected dog poop is deposited on your lawn, the eggs of certain roundworms and other parasites can linger in your soil for years,” the pet waste management group explains.

Even in urban areas, unbagged waste can still have a major effect on the environment via the local waterways. “Storm runoff almost always enters rivers, lakes, streams, or the ocean without being treated,” according to a report from Outside magazine.

“Outdoor ethics” group Leave No Trace argues that the only proper place for dog poop is a local landfill.

More From CBS New York

Bracket Challenge
Download Weather App
Talkers

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch