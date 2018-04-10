CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Looking for our new site? Click here WCBS helps […]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]
Lady Gaga, John Legend And Ed Sheeran Among Those To Perform 71-Year-Old Icon's Songs
Filed Under:Elton John

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The stars came out recently to pay tribute to music legend Sir Elton John.

Lady Gaga, John Legend and Ed Sheeran are among the singers who performed some of his classic songs, during a two-hour concert that will air Tuesday night.

John said he was totally humbled by the various stars willing to try their hand at his work.

“For all these artists to have come together and voluntarily agreed to do this without much cajoling, I have to say is a huge tribute to us. It’s the most wonderful feeling when someone sings your songs and so I’m absolutely thrilled and delighted,” John said.

gettyimages 911550642 master Tribute To Music Legend Elton John To Air Tuesday Night On CBS2

Recording artist Elton John performs onstage during the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Madison Square Garden on Jan. 28, 2018. (Photo by Lester Cohen/Getty Images for NARAS)

The 71-year-old music legend announced back in January that his upcoming tour, which is expected to last three years, will be his last. He said he’s happy his music will live on well past his final concert.

“As I get older I want my songs to get to younger people because I have a family now and I want them to inherit the songs and I want my songs to last so this is a great way of doing it,” John.

The five-time Grammy Award winner said the end of performing live won’t necessarily mean the end of his career.

“I’m looking ahead. Sometimes I hear things on the radio and I think, that’s great, and sometimes when you rehearse for tour you have to go back and listen for stuff. I’m very proud of it, but I’ve always wanted to do the next thing,” John said.

You can watch Tuesday night’s special, “Elton John: I’m Still Standing — A Grammy Salute,” starting at 9 p.m. right here on CBS2.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

Bracket Challenge
Download Weather App
Talkers

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch