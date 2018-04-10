NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The stars came out recently to pay tribute to music legend Sir Elton John.

Lady Gaga, John Legend and Ed Sheeran are among the singers who performed some of his classic songs, during a two-hour concert that will air Tuesday night.

John said he was totally humbled by the various stars willing to try their hand at his work.

“For all these artists to have come together and voluntarily agreed to do this without much cajoling, I have to say is a huge tribute to us. It’s the most wonderful feeling when someone sings your songs and so I’m absolutely thrilled and delighted,” John said.

The 71-year-old music legend announced back in January that his upcoming tour, which is expected to last three years, will be his last. He said he’s happy his music will live on well past his final concert.

“As I get older I want my songs to get to younger people because I have a family now and I want them to inherit the songs and I want my songs to last so this is a great way of doing it,” John.

The five-time Grammy Award winner said the end of performing live won’t necessarily mean the end of his career.

“I’m looking ahead. Sometimes I hear things on the radio and I think, that’s great, and sometimes when you rehearse for tour you have to go back and listen for stuff. I’m very proud of it, but I’ve always wanted to do the next thing,” John said.

