ENGLEWOOD, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – A violent morning in New Jersey is all linked to the same suspect, according to the New Jersey State Police.
It all started when a gunman opened fire on a man and a woman in a home on West Palisade Avenue near Knickerbocker Road in Englewood at around 8:15 a.m.
The victims were rushed to the hospital in serious condition.
“We believe it’s an isolated incident specifically related to the individuals in this house,” said Englewood Police Chief Lawrence Suffern.
Englewood police say the suspect took off after the shooting.
A short time later there was a carjacking in Hackensack. In that incident, a man armed with a pistol carjacked a Grey Honda Accord.
At around 9:25 a.m., New Jersey State Troopers spotted the suspect going south on the Garden State Parkway in Elmwood Park. Troopers tailed the suspect, and he ultimately crashed on Central Avenue in East Orange.
The suspect tried running away on foot after the crash but was captured.
He has been identified as Odari Green, 37, of Hackensack.
Charges are pending.
