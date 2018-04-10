WASHINGTON (CBSNewYork/AP) — Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg will appear before lawmakers on Capitol Hill to testify about the company’s ongoing data-privacy scandal.

Zuckerberg will testify before a joint hearing of the Senate Judiciary and Commerce Committees on Tuesday and before a House panel on Wednesday.

His company is under fire in the worst privacy crisis in its history after it was revealed that Cambridge Analytica, a data-mining firm affiliated with Donald Trump’s presidential campaign, gathered personal information from 87 million users to try to influence elections.

Zuckerberg is also expected to be asked about Russia’s use of social media during the 2016 U.S. election.

Zuckerberg met Monday with Florida Sen. Bill Nelson, the top Democrat on the Senate Commerce panel. Nelson said afterward that Zuckerberg was “forthright and honest to the degree he could” be in the private, one-on-one meeting.

“My sense is that he takes it seriously because he knows there is going to be a hard look at regulation,” Nelson said.

Nelson and Senate Commerce Committee Chairman John Thune asked Zuckerberg to testify to “restore lost trust” in the company.

If your Facebook information was comprised, you are supposed to get a notification at the top of your newsfeed along with a new button to change your privacy settings.

Separately, Zuckerberg said in a Facebook post Monday that the company is establishing an independent election research commission that will look into the effects of social media on elections and democracy.

He said the commission will work with foundations across the U.S. to set up a committee of academic experts who will come up with research topics and select independent researchers to study them.

