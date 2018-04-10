CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
Filed Under:New York Mets

MIAMI (AP) — Yoenis Cespedes snapped a slump with a two-run double to break a tie in the ninth inning Tuesday night, giving the New York Mets the best 10-game start in franchise history when they beat Miami 8-6.

The Mets (9-1) earned their seventh consecutive victory, their longest winning streak in two years. Asdrubal Cabrera hit a pair of solo homers for the Mets, who blew a three-run lead and then came from behind.

For the second night in a row, the teams drew the smallest crowd in the seven-season history of Marlins Park. Attendance was 6,516.

The score was 6-all in the ninth when Amed Rosario reached on a throwing error by third baseman Brian Anderson. Brad Ziegler (0-2) walked Michael Conforto, and Cespedes grounded a one-out double down the line just past Anderson.

With the hit, Cespedes ended a 1-for-21 slump that included 13 strikeouts.

Miami’s Justin Bour hit his first two home runs of the season, each with a man on.

Hansel Robles (2-0) pitched a scoreless eighth. Jeurys Familia followed with a perfect ninth for his sixth save, most in the majors.

The Mets’ Jacob deGrom couldn’t hold a 3-0 lead, and Bour’s two-run homer put Miami ahead. Bour hit another two-run homer off Jacob Rhame in the seventh to break a 4-all tie.

Solo homers by Wilmer Flores and Cabrera in the eighth off Kyle Barraclough made it 6-all.

DeGrom was a little unlucky in the fifth, when he allowed four runs. Pinch-hitter Yadiel Rivera and Miguel Rojas reached on scratch singles sandwiched around a single by Derek Dietrich. After Starlin Castro hit a sacrifice fly, Bour drove an 0-2 fastball over the wall the opposite way.

He hit another drive to the opposite field off Rhame for his fourth career multi-homer game. Bour came into the game batting .162 with one extra-base hit, and the Marlins totaled only three homers in their first 10 games.

Marlins starter Caleb Smith struck out seven but allowed three runs in five innings.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Marlins: RHP Dan Straily (forearm) said he felt good after throwing a bullpen session, and he hopes he’ll need only two rehab starts before joining the rotation. … C J.T. Realmuto (back) had six at-bats as a DH in an extended spring game.

NOTES

Before the game, the Mets recalled RHP Corey Oswalt from Triple-A Las Vegas and optioned OF Brandon Nimmo to Las Vegas. … Because of rain in the area, the roof at Marlins Park was closed for the first time this season.

UP NEXT

Mets RHP Zack Wheeler, who is being recalled from Triple-A Las Vegas, will make his first big league start of the season in the series finale Wednesday against LHP Jarlin Garcia (0-0, 1.80), who will make his first career start.

