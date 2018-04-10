NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The embattled head of the New York City Housing Authority is stepping down.

Shola Olatoye is expected to formally announce her resignation on Tuesday. She is set to make an appearance at a NYCHA facility in Edgemere, Queens with Mayor Bill de Blasio.

There have been months of accusations of mismanagement and pointed public criticism revealing dirty and dangerous conditions, CBS2’s Janelle Burrell reported.

“The key thing here is that conditions are unacceptable,” Olatoye said in March while getting grilled by the City Council.

Olatoye has served as the chair of NYCHA for the last four years. She released a statement Monday night.

“While the challenges facing public housing are significant – I’m incredibly proud of the leadership team we’ve assembled and the strides we’ve made over the last 4 years to speed up repair times, reduce crime, launch a major development program and bring NYCHA into the 21st century,” Olatoye said. “It’s been an honor to serve the 1 in 14 New Yorkers who call public housing home. I leave this role secure in the knowledge that we created a path for a stronger and safer NYCHA in the years ahead as the de Blasio Administration moves forward with NextGen.”

De Blasio, who is a statement credited Olatoye with inheriting an agency that faced bankruptcy, said “she was a change agent from day one.”

The mayor is expected to announce Stan Brezenoff, a veteran city official who has previously led the city’s pubic housing system and board of correction, as interim chair.

De Blasio and Gov. Andrew Cuomo have been publicly battling over leadership of the agency.

“It is the incompetence of NYCHA and until you fix that, you accomplish nothing,” Cuomo said in March.

“I know the interest in NYCHA is a few months old, but the problem goes back decades,” the mayor said.

State officials are planning to have an external monitor put in place and federal officials are considering the same.