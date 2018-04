GREENWICH, Conn. (CBSNewYork) – A Connecticut psychotherapist faces a sex assault charge for an alleged inappropriate relationship with a patient.

Greenwich Police say they received a complaint about Dr. Kevin Root, 62, of Riverside, Conn. back in August 2017. Authorities say they conducted an “exhaustive investigation” which led to an arrest warrant for Root being issued.

Root turned himself in Monday. He was released on $75,000 bond.

He’s due back in court later this month.