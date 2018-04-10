NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Trash troubles in one Brooklyn neighborhood have residents disgusted and fed up.

As CBS2’s Reena Roy reported, nothing seems to be stopping the illegal dumping in Marine Park. From shoes, to car parts, to underwear — you name it, this stretch of Avenue V has it.

“Look at the place there,” resident Juliet Persaud said. “Really horrible, you know?”

People say the area near Hendrickson Street has become a dumping ground with whoever leaving whatever right on the border of the Marine Park Golf Course.

One photo taken last week shows even more rubbish blocking the bike lanes, making it more than an eyesore to those who want to use it.

“People don’t care about surroundings, don’t have any consideration,” Ronald Sherr said.

The Department of Sanitation and Parks Department have been working together to try and fix the problem, putting up “No Dumping” signs plus security cameras. Crews even cleaned up a few days ago, only to have the trash return in no time at all.

“It’s all back? That’s pretty scary,” resident Randy Grossman said.

Officials say the NYPD and city agencies also monitor the area but have yet to catch anyone in the act.

“Clearly the signs and everything is being ignored,” Uri Rubin said. “No one wants to see this. This is pretty disgusting for everyone.”

Neighbors say they want to see more enforcement as the city reminds them to call 311 if they witness any illegal dumping.