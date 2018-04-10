CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
Filed Under:Bomb Threat, Local TV, T.J. Miller

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (CBSNewYork/AP) — Actor T.J. Miller has been charged with calling 911 to falsely claim that a woman on the same train as him had a bomb in her luggage.

Federal prosecutors in Connecticut say Miller, 36, was released on $100,000 bond after an initial appearance in federal court in New Haven on Tuesday.

The former “Silicon Valley” actor and comedian, who also appears in the “Deadpool” movies, was arrested at LaGuardia Airport in New York on Monday.

Prosecutors say Miller called in the false bomb information on March 18 after getting into a verbal confrontation with a woman on a train traveling from Washington D.C. to New York. The train was stopped in Westport, Connecticut, where passengers were taken off the train and bomb squad officers conducted a search. No explosives were found.

An officer who took Miller’s 911 call detected slurring in his speech when he made the call and asked the actor if he had consumed alcohol. According to prosecutors, he said he had one “glass of red wine,” adding “this is the first time I’ve ever made a call like this before. I am worried for everyone on that train. Someone had to check that lady out.”

Investigators allege that when the train was stopped, an Amtrak attendant said that Miller appeared intoxicated upon boarding in Washington and had “been involved in hostile exchanges with a woman who was sitting in a different row from him.”

The public defender who represented Miller on Tuesday did not return a call for comment.

If convicted, Miller could face up to five years in prison.

