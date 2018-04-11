Morning!

We deal with winter like chills for one more morning before a substantial warmup arrives.

We have temps in the 30s & even the upper 20s to start off thanks to chilly high pressure that allowed cold air to settle in overnight.

The sun will do its thing this afternoon allowing us to rebound into the mid 50s.

We will be challenged with some afternoon clouds filtering the rays.

Come Thursday, temps hit the 60s, and come Friday we are into the 70s!

Get out there and enjoy it people!

– G

