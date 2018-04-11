NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The search is on for a suspect who police said was seen on surveillance video shooting a teenager in the back in Brooklyn.

It happened around 1:45 a.m. Monday in the area of Humboldt Street and Montrose Avenue.

Police said the suspect came up to the 18-year-old victim from behind and shot him once in the lower back. The suspect then fled south on Humboldt Street.

The victim was taken to Bellevue Hospital in stable condition.

