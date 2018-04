NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – These Bailey’s bottles weren’t full of booze.

An passenger arriving from Jamaica Sunday at John F. Kennedy International Airport had her duty-free box inspected by Customs and Border Protection agents.

The bottles turned out to contain plastic bags full of cocaine, officials said. The approximately six pounds of cocaine has a street value of roughly $110,000, according to authorities.

Stefisha Miller, a Jamaican citizen, was arrested and faces narcotics smuggling charges.