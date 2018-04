JERSEY CITY, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – Authorities are on the scene following a gruesome discovery in Jersey City Wednesday.

The body of a baby was found near the railroad tracks at Van Wagenen Avenue just off Broadway.

The Prosecutor’s Homicide Unit and Port Authority Police are on the scene investigating the body of an infant found just off the train tracks underneath The Tonnelle Avenue Bridge just off Broadway in Jersey City. More info to follow. — ProsecutorSuarezHCPO (@HCPOProsecutor) April 11, 2018

Prosecutors say the tot was under one year old.

