NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police have identified the remains of a woman whose body was found in a Brooklyn park.

The woman was identified Wednesday as 26-year-old Brandy Odom from Canarsie.

Police sources told CBS2 a dog walker found the woman’s head and torso inside Canarsie Park on Monday. Police believe she was killed elsewhere and then dumped in the park.

The medical examiner will determine the cause of death.