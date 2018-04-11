CBS 2(Credit: Waterford Crystal) Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on […]
Filed Under:Local TV, Taylor Swift

ANSONIA, Conn. (CBSNewYork/AP) — A Connecticut man is accused of robbing a bank and going to Taylor Swift’s Rhode Island mansion to throw cash over a fence to impress her, according to police reports.

The incident comes a year after a Pennsylvania man was accused of stalking the pop star at her Tribeca residence.

In the current case, police say Bruce Rowley, of Derby, Conn., is charged with robbing an Ansonia bank on April 4.

Taylor Swift performs at the Z100’s iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2017 at Madison Square Garden on Dec. 7, 2017, in New York. (credit: Angela Weiss/AFP/Getty Images)

e say “it seemed he wanted to propose” to Swift, so he drove about 60 miles to Westerly, Rhode Island, and started throwing some of the roughly $1,600 he’s charged with stealing over Swift’s fence.

Rowley was pursued by Rhode Island State Police back to Connecticut where he was arrested. That’s where he allegedly told police about his plan.

The 26-year-old Rowley was held on $100,000 bond at his arraignment Friday. Online Connecticut court records don’t list a defense attorney.

Last year, a 29-year-old man was arrested after he allegedly called the star’s New York City office dozens of times, rang her doorbell, and even hung out on the roof of her building in Tribeca.

According to court papers, that man called Swift’s management company’s office approximately 59 times between Jan. 27 and Feb. 16, leaving voicemails saying he wanted to meet and spend time with her. The court papers say he was also seen in the hallway of her building outside her apartment.

