By Justin Lewis

Meteorologist

Some light rain and showers will move through ahead of our warm front. And you’ll notice it won’t be quite as chilly out there, either, with highs pushing the 60 degree mark.

The clouds will break up tonight with a breezy southwest wind filling in. Unlike the last few nights, it’s not going to be all that cold out there, as we’ll only bottom out in the mid 50s.

Tomorrow will start off with some clouds and perhaps some sprinkles. Otherwise, expect partly to mostly sunny skies with much warmer temperatures in place: we’re talking 70s!

As for Saturday, it will be even warmer with some inland areas reaching 80°, but enjoy it while it lasts, because big changes are in store for Sunday!