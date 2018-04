Morning!

We start off a few degrees milder today, in the 40s. It’ll feel much better than the 20s/30s which were widespread yesterday! Our June-like temps are still on track for Friday & Saturday. So that’s good.

Sunday, we are unfortunately on the wrong side of the warm front. The Fton dips back down south of NYC and we tap into a NE wind, which is 9 out of 10 times a cold one. Rain is forecast as due to the temps clash over the tri-state.

Have a good one. G