NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are investigating after a store clerk was shot during a robbery in Brooklyn.

It happened just before midnight at a smoke shop on Fifth Avenue in Bay Ridge.

Police say a 38-year-old store employee was shot in the stomach during a robbery. He was rushed to the hospital in stable condition.

It’s unclear exactly what was taken but police say the suspect was wearing a ski mask, CBS2’s Marc Liverman reports.

The store’s owner said he doesn’t understand why the suspect had to fire a shot.

“The employee handed him the money, he takes the money and then he shot him,” the owner said. “Cold hearted. If you’ve got the money already, why would you have to shoot the guy, my employee? No reason.”

The owner said the employee had only been working at the store for a couple of weeks.

The suspect took off, headed south on Fifth Avenue.